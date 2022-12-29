Steem (STEEM) One Day Volume Reaches $2.98 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Steem has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $60.23 million and $2.98 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,557.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.38 or 0.00400872 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021656 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002306 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00886519 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00092167 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00599665 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006019 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00250998 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,153,623 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
