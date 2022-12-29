Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Steem has a total market cap of $60.96 million and $2.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,639.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00402879 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021112 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.00876731 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00094595 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.00600624 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00253875 BTC.
About Steem
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 423,186,753 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.