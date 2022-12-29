Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QCOM opened at $106.97 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.