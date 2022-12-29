Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

