Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Purple Innovation worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.30 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

