Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 835 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $122.59.

