Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 80 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $578.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.