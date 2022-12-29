Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $532.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

