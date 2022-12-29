Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average daily volume of 2,081 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 121.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beauty Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Beauty Health Stock Up 7.6 %

Beauty Health stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 30,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,374. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 11.68. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Stories

