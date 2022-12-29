Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TCR2 Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18,993% compared to the typical volume of 14 put options.
TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,385. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
