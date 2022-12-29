Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TCR2 Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,673 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 18,993% compared to the typical volume of 14 put options.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TCRR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,385. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TCRR. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

