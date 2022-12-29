StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.12 on Monday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

