StockNews.com Downgrades Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of VIV opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 111,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

