StockNews.com Downgrades Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) to Sell

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Tucows Stock Performance

TCX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.74. 19,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Tucows has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Tucows

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $51,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,147,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,610,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $559,934. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tucows by 10.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tucows in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tucows by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tucows by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tucows by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

