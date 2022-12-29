StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

