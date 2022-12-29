StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
United-Guardian Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
