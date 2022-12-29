StockNews.com Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

AYI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $165.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.58. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

