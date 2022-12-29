StockNews.com Lowers AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of DIT opened at $188.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.46. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.