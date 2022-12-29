StockNews.com Lowers AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIT opened at $188.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.46. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.