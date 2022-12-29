StockNews.com Lowers Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Sell

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

CTSO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 384,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 114.61% and a negative return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

