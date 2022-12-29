StockNews.com Lowers Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Hold

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,615. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

