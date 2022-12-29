StockNews.com Lowers Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.26 on Monday. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telecom Argentina

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

