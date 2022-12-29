Straight Path Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

SIZE stock opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

