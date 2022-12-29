Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

