Straight Path Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 131,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 441,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.