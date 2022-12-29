Straight Path Wealth Management Invests $291,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

