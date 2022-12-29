Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $515.31 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.53.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

