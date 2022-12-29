Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after acquiring an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 11,092.9% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $121,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,079 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

