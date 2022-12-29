Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 221,930 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,902,000 after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

