Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 29,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $185,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $63.71 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $83.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

