Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $403.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

