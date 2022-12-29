Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.