Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $257.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day moving average is $159.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

