Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,927 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 58.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 261.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Lyft by 139.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Lyft to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

