Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

BA opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a 200 day moving average of $155.79. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

