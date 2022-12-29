Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 16,047 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,047,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,930,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,823,000 after acquiring an additional 439,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,709,000 after acquiring an additional 611,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,856,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 297,198 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 0.9 %

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.