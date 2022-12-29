Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 308 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $360.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.