Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,728 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,606,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,981,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,632.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,687,911 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

