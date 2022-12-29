Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $315,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 111.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 155.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

CWB opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.04. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $83.61.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

