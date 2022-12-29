Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $46.18 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

