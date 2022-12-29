Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,060,000 after buying an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

