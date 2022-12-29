Streakk Price Hits $301.28 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Streakk token can currently be bought for approximately $301.28 or 0.01819658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $372,390.10 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Streakk has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 267.51303847 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $146,278.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

