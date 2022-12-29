Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,589. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.87. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

