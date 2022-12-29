Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $323,716.64 and $26.54 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226396 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00074567 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.