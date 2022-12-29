Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) versus Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Financial Review

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of -111.45, indicating that its share price is 11,245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -1.89% -1.20% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Summer Energy and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summer Energy and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 6 1 0 2.14

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.93%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $239.88 million 0.11 $13.74 million N/A N/A Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.21 billion 2.42 -$30.08 million ($0.17) -153.52

Summer Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Summer Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

