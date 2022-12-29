Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 2,045.6% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %
Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 166,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,165,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.76. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.