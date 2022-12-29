Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) Short Interest Update

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a growth of 2,045.6% from the November 30th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 18.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

Summit Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 166,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,165,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.76. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

