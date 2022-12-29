Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the November 30th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Surgalign Trading Up 10.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.63. 1,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Surgalign has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.78.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 343.08% and a negative net margin of 73.11%. The company had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Surgalign will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
