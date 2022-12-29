Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Down 92.5% in December

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.5% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $110.39 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

