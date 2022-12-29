SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW) Short Interest Down 50.2% in December

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SVF Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFAW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661. SVF Investment has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

