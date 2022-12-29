Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and traded as high as $17.11. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 1,039 shares changing hands.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.14.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.