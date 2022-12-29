Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Sylogist from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

