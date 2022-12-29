Synapse (SYN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $90.06 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00003022 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market cap of $90.06 million and $1.47 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

