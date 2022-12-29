Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Short Interest Up 53.4% in December

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,400 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the November 30th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Synlogic from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of SYBX stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

